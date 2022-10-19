Q1 2023 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD



Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and Conference Call.



I'll now hand over to Perseus' CEO and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks very much, Nathan, and welcome, everybody, to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our September '22 quarter report.



Now as usual, today, I'm joined on this call by several of my senior colleagues, including Lee-Anne de Bruin, Finance; Jess Volich, Sustainability; and Phil Russo in Investor Relations. And they'll all be available to answer specific questions within their area of expertise later on.



What I plan to do this morning though is, firstly, to provide a brief overview of what Perseus has achieved operationally during the September 2022 quarter, and then follow that up with the Q&A session. I'll keep my presentation brief, as all the details that you need to understand our