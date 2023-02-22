Half Year 2023 Perseus Mining Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our interim financial report for the 6 months ended 31st of December '22. Now I'm joined on this call day by my colleague, Lee-Anne de Bruin, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the details of the financial report that was released to the market yesterday. A little ahead of schedule, I must admit, but circumstances were such that we had little choice in that matter. Now Lee-Anne will also be available later in the call as well I to answer any detailed questions that you have about our financial results or indeed our comprehensive financial report or any aspects of our business come to that.



Before passing to Lee-Anne, let me just say that calendar '22 has been an excellent year for Perseus. In