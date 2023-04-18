Q3 2023 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Apr 18, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD



Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining investor webinar and conference call. (Operator Instructions). I'll now hand over to Perseus' CEO and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Nathan, and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us today to run through our March 2023 quarterly report. I'm joined on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Lee-Anne de Bruin, who is available to take any questions later in the course of this webinar.



Now today, we're taking a slightly different track to what we've done in the past. For those of you who are watching this or listening to this, we'll start with a screen. I'm going to run through a brief presentation that summarizes the report. This was also released to the market this morning. So for those of you who don't have access to a screen, you can follow the conversation on the written version.



But look, once again, in summary,