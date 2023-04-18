Apr 18, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD
Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining investor webinar and conference call. (Operator Instructions). I'll now hand over to Perseus' CEO and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine.
Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, Nathan, and thank you to all of our listeners for joining us today to run through our March 2023 quarterly report. I'm joined on the call by our Chief Financial Officer, Lee-Anne de Bruin, who is available to take any questions later in the course of this webinar.
Now today, we're taking a slightly different track to what we've done in the past. For those of you who are watching this or listening to this, we'll start with a screen. I'm going to run through a brief presentation that summarizes the report. This was also released to the market this morning. So for those of you who don't have access to a screen, you can follow the conversation on the written version.
But look, once again, in summary,
Q3 2023 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript
Apr 18, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...