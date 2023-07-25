Q4 2023 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Thanks, Nathan. And welcome, everybody, to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our June 2023 quarter report. Now as in the past, I'm joined on this call tonight by our CFO, Lee-Anne de Bruin; who, along with myself, will be available to answer specific questions you may have later in the call. Both Lee and I are joining you this evening from our Yaoure Gold Mine here in Cote d'Ivoire, where we are currently undertaking a regular quarterly review of operations. Now while the Internet and power supply in Yaoure are usually very reliable. If we do go missing part way through the seminar, it will be due to telecommunications problems. So I apologize in advance. But hopefully, that won't be necessary.



What I intend to do today is, firstly, to provide an overview of what Perseus has achieved