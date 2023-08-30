Full Year 2023 Perseus Mining Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD



Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



I'll now hand over to Perseus Mining's CEO and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Nathan, and welcome, everybody, to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our company's results for the financial year ending 30th of June. As Nathan said, I'm Jeff Quartermaine, the CEO; and I'm joined on this call by our CFO, Lee-Anne de Bruin, who will be presenting to you today.



Before I pass to Lee-Anne, let me just provide some context to the report and other statements that have been published today, and to which Lee-Anne will speak in just a moment. Now as you're aware, in late July, Perseus published its June '23 quarter results that documented our operating performance for the financial year.



And in summary, these results included production of 535,281 ounces at an