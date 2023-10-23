Q1 2024 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan - NWR Communications Pty Ltd - Founder and MD



Good morning to conference call. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand over to Perseus Mining CEO and Managing Director, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.



Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thanks, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus' webinar to discuss our September '23 quarterly report. As Nathan said, my name is Jeff Quartermaine, and I am the CEO of Perseus. And as in the past, I'm joined on this call by our CFO, Lee-Anne de Bruin, will both be available to answer questions as needed later in the call.



Today, we are speaking to you from our Perth office rather than on site as we have it in the past. We've recently completed our quarterly review of our operations. So there's no need for us to apologize in advance for any blackouts or communications issues as we sometimes need to do at the start of these calls.



The agenda for today's call is that, firstly, I'll provide an overview of what Perseus has achieved operationally during the