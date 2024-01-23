Jan 23, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Nathan Ryan - Perseus Mining Ltd - Investor Relations
Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and conference call. All attendees are in a listen-only mode. (Event Instructions)
I'll now hand over to Perseus Mining Executive Chairman and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.
Jeff Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Ltd - Executive Chairman & CEO
Yeah, thank you, Nathan. And welcome everyone to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our December '23 quarter report. As usual, this morning here in Perth, I'm joined by our CFO, Lee-Anne de Bruin, who works with me here in Perth, and who's been very good to get up at 06:00 in the morning to participate in the call.
And we'll be available, both of us, to answer questions a little bit later as needed. Now, the agenda for today's call is that firstly, I'll provide an overview of what Perseus has achieved operationally during the quarter, and as relevant, post the end of the quarter. And as I said, then we'll have a Q&A session in which Lee-Anne and I will be happy to address
Q2 2024 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript
Jan 23, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...