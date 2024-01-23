Q2 2024 Perseus Mining Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Nathan Ryan - Perseus Mining Ltd - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and conference call. All attendees are in a listen-only mode. (Event Instructions)



I'll now hand over to Perseus Mining Executive Chairman and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.



Jeff Quartermaine - Perseus Mining Ltd - Executive Chairman & CEO



Yeah, thank you, Nathan. And welcome everyone to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our December '23 quarter report. As usual, this morning here in Perth, I'm joined by our CFO, Lee-Anne de Bruin, who works with me here in Perth, and who's been very good to get up at 06:00 in the morning to participate in the call.



And we'll be available, both of us, to answer questions a little bit later as needed. Now, the agenda for today's call is that firstly, I'll provide an overview of what Perseus has achieved operationally during the quarter, and as relevant, post the end of the quarter. And as I said, then we'll have a Q&A session in which Lee-Anne and I will be happy to address