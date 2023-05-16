Q1 2023 Pyrogenesis Canada Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rodayna Kafal, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Rodayna Kafal - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. - VP, IR and Strategic Business Development



Good morning and thank you for joining PyroGenesis 2023 first-quarter financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today are Steve McCormick, Vice President, Corporate Affairs; Andre Mainella, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Pascali, Chief Executive Officer.



The company issued a press release, Monday, May 15, 2023, containing a business update and financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023, and which can be viewed on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact the IR