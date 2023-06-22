Jun 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Rodayna Kafal - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. - VP, IR and Strategic Business Development



Good morning, everyone. My name is Rodayna Kafal, and I'm Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Business Development, and current Board member of PyroGenesis. The annual shareholders' meeting is about to begin. Instructions on how to ask questions and the voting procedure will appear on your screens.



As with any technology, unexpected glitches may occur, but our service providers for this platform at Lumi are very experienced at running this type of meeting and will help us out. We will conduct the vote on each of the matters before us by a poll. On each poll, every shareholder is entitled to vote on the matter, has one vote in respect of each share entitled to be voted on the matter and held by that shareholder. The poll will be opened for all the resolutions at the same time. This will allow you to choose to vote on each resolution immediately or wait until conclusion of discussion on each resolution prior to casting your vote.



Alan Curleigh - PyroGenesis Canada Inc. -