Q3 2021 Pyxus International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Pyxus International, Inc. Fiscal Year Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Joel Thomas, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Thomas you may begin your conference.



Joel L. Thomas - Pyxus International, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Jenny. With me this evening is Pieter Sikkel, our President and CEO.



Before we begin discussing our financial results, I would like to cover a few points. You may hear statements during the course of this call that express our belief, expectation or intention as well as those that are not historical fact. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail along with other risks and uncertainties in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent