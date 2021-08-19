Pyxus International Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of shareholders of Pyxus International, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Pieter Sikkel, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Mr. Sikkel, the floor is yours.



J. Pieter Sikkel - Pyxus International, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning. I am Pieter Sikkel, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Pyxus International, and I welcome you to the company's 2021 Annual Meeting, which I'm pleased to call to order.



I would like to begin by introducing the other members of our Board of Directors: : Patrick B. Fallon, Robert D. George, who is our Lead Independent Director; Carl L. Hausmann, Holly Kim, Cynthia P. Moehring, Richard J.C. Topping. In addition, I would like to introduce Mr. Joel Thomas, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. William O'Quinn, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Corporation.



Also joining the meeting are Ms. Lori Snodgrass, Mr.