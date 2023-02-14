Q3 2023 Pyxus International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Pyxus International Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Tomas Grigera. Mr. Grigera, you may begin.



Tomas Grigera - Pyxus International, Inc. - VP & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you, Brent. With me this evening are Pieter Sikkel, our President and CEO; and Flavia Landsberg, our CFO.



Before we begin discussing our financial results, I would like to cover a few points. You may hear statements during the course of this call that express a belief, expectation or intention as well as those that are not historical fact. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail, along with other risks and uncertainties, in our filings with the SEC, including our