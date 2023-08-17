Pyxus International Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

J. Pieter Sikkel - Pyxus International, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning. I am Pieter Sikkel, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Pyxus International, and I welcome you to the company's 2023 Annual Meeting, which I am pleased to call to order.



I would like to begin by introducing the other members of our Board of Directors: John S. Alphin; Jamie J. Ashton; Patrick J. Bartels, Jr.; Robert D. George, who is our Lead Independent Director; Cynthia P. Moehring; and Richard J. C. Topping. In addition, I would like to introduce Ms. Flavia Landsberg, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. William O'Quinn, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the Corporation.



Also joining the meeting are Lori Snodgrass, Robert Grosso and Carson McLean of Deloitte & Touche, the corporation's