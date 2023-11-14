Nov 14, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Pyxus International Incorporated fiscal year 2024 second quarter earnings call. Please note, that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn today's call over to Tomas Grigera, Treasurer. You may begin.
Tomas Grigera - Pyxus International, Inc. - VP Corporate Treasurer
Thank you. Leading the call this morning is Pieter Sikkel, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Flavia Landsberg, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'd like to call your attention to our Safe Harbor disclosure. You may hear statements during the course of this call that express a belief, expectation or intention as well as statements that are not historical facts and other statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1994 as amended.
Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties
Q2 2024 Pyxus International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 14, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...