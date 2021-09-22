Full Year 2021 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Jonathan Myers - PZ Cussons Plc - CEO & Director



So good morning, all. Thanks for finding the time to join us today. I'm Jonathan Myers, Chief Executive Officer of PZ Cussons Plc. And I'm on the call here with Sarah Pollard, Chief Financial Officer. And together, we're looking forward to providing you with an update on our results and overall progress.



So moving to Slide 3. You'll see that today, we're announcing full year results for our financial year 2021, which ended in May, as well as providing a trading update on the first quarter of our current financial year, which ended in August. Sarah will take you through those in a moment, then I'll provide an assessment of progress against our new strategy before we open up to you for questions.



To start with