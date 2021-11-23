PZ Cussons PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Caroline Louise Silver - PZ Cussons Plc - Non-Executive Chair of the Board



It's now 10:30, just about, and I'm very pleased to therefore declare this meeting open and to welcome you all to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of PZ Cussons Plc. As I think most of you know already, my name is Caroline, Caroline Silver, and I'm chair of the company. And first and foremost, I'd like to say how enormously pleased I am that we can actually be here in person together after the very considerable challenges that we've all faced over the last 18 months. So it's really good to see you, and thank you very much for coming out on this cold morning to be with us.



It's not our normal venue as we are currently renovating Aviator Way. Renovating is probably a little bit too grand a term. It's a refresh and a renovation designed to make sure we can encourage people back into the office. But we can't be there together this year, but we look forward to meeting there next year and having you join us there in our refreshed offices.



Shortly, I will ask Jonathan, our new CEO. They're not so new now, Jonathan, new to