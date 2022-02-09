Feb 09, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 09, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jonathan Myers
PZ Cussons Plc - CEO & Director
* Sarah Pollard
PZ Cussons Plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Damian Paul McNeela
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Iain Edward Simpson
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst
* Nicola Victoria Mallard
Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Consumer Analyst
=====================
Jonathan Myers - PZ Cussons Plc - CEO & Director
So good morning all, and thanks for joining today's call where Sarah and I will update you on the latest results from PZ Cussons.
And moving to Slide 3, you'll see that our agenda is to update on first half results for our financial year 2022, as well as an outlook for the balance of the year. We'll finish up with the latest progress against our strategy before opening up for your
Half Year 2022 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 09, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...