Half Year 2022 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jonathan Myers

PZ Cussons Plc - CEO & Director

* Sarah Pollard

PZ Cussons Plc - CFO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Damian Paul McNeela

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Iain Edward Simpson

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst

* Nicola Victoria Mallard

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Consumer Analyst



=====================

Jonathan Myers - PZ Cussons Plc - CEO & Director



So good morning all, and thanks for joining today's call where Sarah and I will update you on the latest results from PZ Cussons.



And moving to Slide 3, you'll see that our agenda is to update on first half results for our financial year 2022, as well as an outlook for the balance of the year. We'll finish up with the latest progress against our strategy before opening up for your