Full Year 2022 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Jonathan Myers - PZ Cussons plc - CEO & Director



Those doors are shut. If they're late now, they will be embarrassed, right? So let's wait and see, right? Because we're going to start on time no matter what. So good morning, everyone. It's great to see you all here in person. It's actually slightly intimidating because it's the first time I've done this in person, for obvious reasons, in my tenure, right? But welcome also to those of you joining online.



Now let me pause for a moment though, to show you this picture which is a Birmingham New Street station and hopefully, an example of how we're getting on the front foot with our efforts to build stronger brands and were for the right target consumer, we're willing to put a little bit more edge into our communications. I would add, this is the one that made the cut. There are some others that we've had that probably would be a little too edgy even for you guys, right? But don't worry, I'm not going to be asking you which part of your body tingles when you use Original Source, right? So I won't be asking the audience on this occasion, right?

