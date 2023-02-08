Half Year 2023 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call. Today, Sarah and I will update you on our results for the first half of the year and progress against our strategy. In terms of agenda, I'll start by providing some overall perspectives on the first half. I then hand over to Sarah to take you through the group financials and regional performance. After that, I will cover off some of the operational and strategic developments in more detail. And then it will be over to you, when we'll be delighted to take your questions.



I'm pleased to say that we have continued to make good progress against our strategy in the first half of the year as we continue