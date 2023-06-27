Q4 2023 PZ Cussons PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's PZ Cussons trading update. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jonathan Myers, CEO. Jonathan, please go ahead.



Jonathan Myers - PZ Cussons plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, Bailey, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the call.



Following the release of our Q4 trading statement earlier this morning, Sarah and I will provide some highlights on recent trading at PZ Cussons and an update on the significant recent movements in the Nigeria foreign exchange regime before we then hand over to you for any questions you may have.



We've had a good end to the year with 6.7% like-for-like revenue growth in Q4. While there have been movements within the business segments throughout the year at an overall group level, trading has been very consistent at around 6% growth. We've seen revenue growth across each of our 3 regions in our fourth quarter with Europe and the Americas region, not only sustaining its Q3