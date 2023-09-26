Full Year 2023 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Jonathan Myers - PZ Cussons plc - CEO & Director



Thank you, Charlie, and good morning, and thank you to all of you for joining the call. Today, Sarah and I will update you on our results for the year to the end of May 2023 and progress against our longer-term strategy. As usual, I'll start by providing a short overview before handing over to Sarah to take you through the financials and the outlook. After that, I'll talk through some of the operational and strategic highlights in more detail and also provide an update on our priorities for FY '24. We will then, of course, be delighted to take your questions.



One brief matter of housekeeping and to prove that we are indeed live, we've just been informed there will be a 1-minute fire alarm at 11:00. So we'll have a very brief pause, when it begins, and then we will pick up from where we left off. Such as life in the