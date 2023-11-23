PZ Cussons PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

David Tyler - PZ Cussons PLC - Chair



Well, good morning. Thank you everybody for coming. It's now 10:30 and I'm very pleased to declare that this meeting is open, and I want to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of PZ Cussons PLC.



For those of you who don't know me, I'm David Tyler. I took over from Caroline Silver, our previous Chair, in March this year. And I'd like to take this opportunity therefore to thank Caroline very much indeed for everything she did for everyone in this company over many years. She was in the business for nine years and worked very hard and effectively for us in that period of time. So thank you to Caroline, in her absence today.



Now, before we begin with the main agenda, perhaps I could say a few brief words to introduce myself. I've met a number of shareholders this morning. I've met a number before, and I was indeed here last year but I look forward to meeting others I haven't met after the meeting and maybe in future years. Like many shareholders, I'm a member of the PZ Cussons PLC.



Like many people, I first came across PZ Cussons and