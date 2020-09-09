Sep 09, 2020 / NTS GMT

This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And we're proud media sponsor for the upcoming Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek, which is being held virtually this year. Joining me right now is Rachel Goldman. She is the CEO of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is PZG on the NYSE American. Rachel, thank you for joining me today. How are you doing?



Thank you for having us. We're delighted to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Planet MicroCap - ModeratorDelighted to have you. So, let's start off with a very quick overview and history of Paramount and then we'll go from there.- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. - CEOSure. So, the current Paramount was actually created in 2015 as the spin out of the first Paramount being acquired by Coeur Mining, that was in 2015. At the time the Paramount 2.0, which is our