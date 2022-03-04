Mar 04, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

David Talbot - Red Cloud Securities, Inc. - Managing Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm David Talbot. I'm Managing Director and Head of Research here at Red Cloud Securities. Our next presenter is Rachel Goldman. She is CEO of Paramount Gold Nevada. Paramount is advancing its fast-producing Grassy Mountain Project in Oregon and the Sleeper Project in Nevada.



So, Rachel, you've got about 15 minutes to discuss, and then we'll have a five-minute Q&A session at the end. So take it away.



Rachel Goldman - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. - CEO



Thank you, Dave, and thank you to Red Cloud for making the time for us today. We really appreciate it.



So, as Dave mentioned, we are advancing two projects in the US. For a little bit of background here, we are a US-listed company, US-domiciled. We have 4 million ounces of resources in total between our two projects, Grassy Mountain in Oregon and the Sleeper Property in Nevada.



Grassy is actually going to be the first mine ever permitted in the state of Oregon. So just a quick correction there.