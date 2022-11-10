Nov 10, 2022 / 07:40PM GMT

Rachel Goldman - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. - CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon. It's nice to see you. I want to thank Red Cloud, [Taylor's] team, for putting this together and giving us an opportunity to introduce you to Paramount Gold Nevada. So I suspect a lot of people in this room may not have ever heard of Paramount Gold. There's probably a few reasons for that.



The first is we're a little bit unique in that we're only listed on the New York American Stock Exchange, NYSE American. We don't have a Canadian listing. But we do have a lot of Canadian shareholders, so we are also a reporting issuer in Canada.



And in fact, this is actually Paramount 2. Our first company was called Paramount Gold and Silver, and that was sold to Coeur Mining back in 2015. And at that time, we spun out Paramount Gold Nevada, named such because we have the big Sleeper property in Nevada.



So fast-forwarding to today, we actually have two main assets in our portfolio. We still have Sleeper, which has been slumbering a little bit in our portfolio until recently. But in 2016, we acquired the Grassy