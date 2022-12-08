Dec 08, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

John C. Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC - Owner & CEO



We're very pleased to host Paramount Gold Nevada, which has NI 43-101 compliant resources, both in Oregon, and a dual Sleeper mine in Nevada. They picked up a third proper pretty also in Nevada this year. Rachel Goldman as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Glen Van Treek from Santiago, Chile as President and Chief Operating Officer.



Questions and Answers:

- John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC - Owner & CEOWithout further ado, bring us up to date, tell us the story.- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. - President, COO & DirectorThank you, John. I appreciate you hosting us and giving us this opportunity to talk about what we've been up to in Paramount. Maybe I'll start with a little bit of history for any of your listeners, viewers who are not familiar with the company.And just by way of background, this is actually Paramount 2.0, if you will. The first Paramount was called