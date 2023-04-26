Apr 26, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Misha Levental - Precious Metals Summit Conferences, LLC - Moderator



Okay, we are moving back to Nevada and next up we have Paramount Golds, New York Stock Exchange listed, PCG, advancing a few properties in the area. And here to give us an update is Rachel Goldman, President and CEO (sic, "CEO and Director"). Thank you, Rachel.



Rachel Goldman - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. - CEO



Thank you. I haven't even said anything yet, but thank you, [Misha], thank you, Jessica, and thank you to the Kraft family for providing this opportunity for us to speak to you. I'm lowering it from Wes's very high level. Okay, better.



Just one point of clarification, I am CEO and Director. Our President and COO, Glen Van Treek, is our technical guru. By way of background, I joined Paramount in February 2020, just at the outset of COVID. I actually have a capital markets background. I'm not technical, I'm letting you know, but we do have very good technical bench strength both on the Board and with Glen, who's our COO based in Santiago, manages all aspects of our technical