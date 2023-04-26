Apr 26, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT
Misha Levental - Precious Metals Summit Conferences, LLC - Moderator
Okay, we are moving back to Nevada and next up we have Paramount Golds, New York Stock Exchange listed, PCG, advancing a few properties in the area. And here to give us an update is Rachel Goldman, President and CEO (sic, "CEO and Director"). Thank you, Rachel.
Rachel Goldman - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. - CEO
Thank you. I haven't even said anything yet, but thank you, [Misha], thank you, Jessica, and thank you to the Kraft family for providing this opportunity for us to speak to you. I'm lowering it from Wes's very high level. Okay, better.
Just one point of clarification, I am CEO and Director. Our President and COO, Glen Van Treek, is our technical guru. By way of background, I joined Paramount in February 2020, just at the outset of COVID. I actually have a capital markets background. I'm not technical, I'm letting you know, but we do have very good technical bench strength both on the Board and with Glen, who's our COO based in Santiago, manages all aspects of our technical
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp at Precious Metals Summit Planet Microcap Showcase Transcript
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...