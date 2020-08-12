Q2 2020 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2020. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.



I will now turn the call over to Christine D'Sylva, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Christine D'Sylva - Pizza Pizza Limited - Director of Finance and IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s Earnings Call for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2020. Joining me on the call today are Pizza Pizza Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goddard; and Chief Financial Officer, Curt Feltner. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks relating to future events. Actual events may differ materially from the projections discussed today. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language in our earnings press release and the risk factors included in