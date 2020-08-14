Aug 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello...
Jay A. Swartz - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. - Independent Chair of the Board of Directors
Good morning, ladies -- oh, go ahead.
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corporation. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Jay Swartz, Chairman of the Board. Sir, the floor is yours.
Jay A. Swartz - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. - Independent Chair of the Board of Directors
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The Annual Meeting of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will now come to order. My name is Jay Swartz. I'm the Chairman of the Board of the Directors of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. I will act as Chair of the meeting.
With me on this call are Paul Goddard, the President and CEO of Pizza Pizza Limited; and Curt Feltner, the CFO of Pizza Pizza Limited.
Although we are disappointed that we cannot see each other today, our thoughts are with you and your families and
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Aug 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
