Q4 2020 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Tuesday, March 2, 2021. I will now turn the call over to Christine D'Sylva, CFO.



Christine D'Sylva - Pizza Pizza Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s earnings call for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Joining me on the call today are Pizza Pizza Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goddard; and Senior Vice President of Strategic Analysis and Implementation, Curt Feltner. Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks relating to future events.



Actual events may differ materially from the projections discussed today. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language in our earnings release, and the risk factors included in our annual information