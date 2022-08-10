Q2 2022 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Joining me on the call today are Pizza Pizza Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goddard; and Chief Financial Officer, Christine D'Sylva.



Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks relating to future events. Actual events may differ materially from the projections discussed today. All forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary language in our earnings press release and the risk factors included in our