Q3 2022 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Alexander Sewrattan - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. - Director of Finance



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Earnings Call for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Joining me on the call today are Pizza Pizza Limited's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Goddard; and Chief Financial Officer, Christine D'Sylva.



Our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements that may involve risks relating to future events. Actual events may differ materially from the projections discussed today.