Half Year 2019 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



First of all, thank you, everybody, for being here. We're going to introduce the different members of the senior leadership team. So we start over at that end with Andrew Parker, our Head of Government Affairs and Industry Affairs, Andrew; Ali Webster, our Head of Qantas International; Vanessa Hudson, our Chief Customer Officer; Jetstar Head, Gareth Evans. He's grown a beard since he took over that job. I still think you should get rid of it though. Andrew David, who is Head of Qantas Domestic; Rob Marcolina, who is the Head of Strategy, IT and Transformation. Your title goes on forever. So hopefully, I got it right. And we've got Lesley Grant, who's Head of People; John Gissing, who's Head of QantasLink Safety Services; and Olivia Wirth, who is Head of Qantas Loyalty; and Andrew Finch, who is our Legal Counsel. He is on the Senior Executive team. He isn't here to watch what we say.



So, and of course, I've got Tino La Spina, the Chief Financial Officer for the group. He is going to, as normal, do the slides, which he's