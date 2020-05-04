Q3 2020 Qantas Airways Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Izzy, and good morning, everybody. I'm joined here by Vanessa Hudson, the Qantas Group CFO; and Fran, our Head of Investor Relations. And welcome to the Qantas analyst and investor call for today's market update.



As you know, we decided to reschedule our usual third quarter trading update and refocus on the key issues of how we are positioned to manage through the coronavirus crisis and the recovery plan. Hopefully, you've had a chance to read through our announcement, so I won't go through that in detail. However, I would like to make some broader comments. And then Vanessa and I will be happy to take your questions.



It's been around 5 weeks since we last provided an update to the market, and a lot has happened since then. In fact, yesterday was the 100th day of the -- from the reported first case of COVID-19 in Australia. In some ways, it feels like 100 years. The work that we have done over the last 5 years to strengthen the balance sheet and to transform the business has brought us in good stead.