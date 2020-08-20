Full Year 2020 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT

Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Suzie. Welcome, everybody. We're here in Mascot with the entire GMC team.



So good morning, and thank you for joining us today via webcast for our full year 2020 results briefing. We have a very different event this year with no guests in the auditorium as we manage the social distance requirements in the post-COVID-19 era. Also with me is Vanessa Hudson, the Group CFO, who will present the results with me, and then we'll take questions.



Before I get started, I would like to introduce some of the members of the senior executive team that join us here today. We have Andrew Parker, who's Head of our Government Affairs; Olivia Wirth, who's the CEO of Qantas Loyalty; John Gissing, who runs our regional operations and our