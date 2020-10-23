Qantas Airways Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Richard James Barr Goyder - Qantas Airways Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to those of you participating online to the 2020 Qantas Annual General Meeting. This year's AGM is unlike any in Qantas' 100-year history. Due to the impacts of COVID-19 and the associated physical gathering and travel restrictions, it is being held virtually for the first time. I'm chairing this meeting from Western Australia, which frustratingly plans to keep its borders closed for some time despite very low levels of risk in every other state. Hopefully, common sense prevails soon.



The AGM is an important event for Qantas and one that the Board looks forward to every year. We thank you for turning in.



On behalf of the Board, I wish to acknowledge the Whadjuk Noongar people, the traditional owners of the land I am on here in Perth, and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



This meeting is held via video and teleconferencing technologies. Shareholders have the opportunity to participate by voting, which I will explain how to do later, and by submitting