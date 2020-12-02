Q2 2021 Qantas Airways Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks very much, Amanda, and welcome, everybody, for joining us here today. We're in Mascot. And I'm joined by the Qantas Group Chief Financial Officer Vanessa Hudson; and Investor Relations -- Head of Investor Relations, Fran. Hopefully, you've had a chance to read our statements lodged with the ASX this morning.



I'd like to first of all talk briefly about the trading conditions we're seeing and what that means for our financial performance. Then Vanessa and I are happy to take your questions.



Since we last updated the market at our AGM in October, there's been a lot of positive developments on domestic borders and great news on vaccine. The easing of restrictions are welcome, but the domestic recovery has been slower than we had planned because of the slower-than-expected border opening.



We are now expecting the group underlying EBITDA for the first half to be close to breakeven. Our domestic capacity has largely been limited to intrastate travel, reaching about 20% of pre-COVID levels in the first