Full Year 2021 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT
Filip Kidon - Qantas Airways Limited - IR
Good morning, and welcome to the Qantas Financial Year 2021 Results Webcast. My name is Filip Kidon, and I am the Head of Investor Relations for the Qantas Group. Joining me today are Alan Joyce, the Group Chief Executive Officer; and Vanessa Hudson, the Group Chief Financial Officer. I would also like to take a moment to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay our respects to elders, past, present and emerging.
For those dialing in and participating today, please note this webcast will be recorded and a replay will be posted on the Qantas website. I will now hand over to Alan to commence the briefing.
Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thanks, Fil. And can I thank you and your team? Fil's our new Head of Investor Relations, and him and his team have done an amazing job in the lockdown and getting us ready for today. So thank you, guys. And I'm joined by Vanessa Hudson, our Group Chief
