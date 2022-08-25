Full Year 2022 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Filip Kidon - Qantas Airways Limited - IR



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us at the Qantas Financial Year 2022 Investor and Analyst Results briefing. My name is Filip Kidon, and I am the Head of Investor Relations for the Qantas Group. I'd like to begin today's session by acknowledging additional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay our respects to elders, past, present and emerging.



I'd like to now introduce our Chief Executive Officer, Alan Joyce; and our Chief Financial Officer, Vanessa Hudson, who will take you through the results.



Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Fil. Can I also acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. And as Fil said, we're joined by Vanessa, who's going to help with all of the difficult financial questions and the easier ones I'll take them, okay, Vanessa? And we've also got all the members of the