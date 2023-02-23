Half Year 2023 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Filip Kidon - Qantas Airways Limited - IR



Welcome to the first half financial year 2023 Investor and Analyst Briefing. My name is Filip Kidon, and I am the Head of Investor Relations for the Qantas Group. I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging. I'd like to now hand over to Alan Joyce, our CEO; and Vanessa Hudson, our CFO, to present the results today.



Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Fil, and welcome, everybody. Can I also start off by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land in which we meet, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. Can I say we're actually really proud of the fact that now on all of our aircraft arriving into Australia, we do a welcome to country. And it's amazing, the reaction that that's gotten from the indigenous community, but also from visitors. I had some visitors over