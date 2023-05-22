Q3 2023 Qantas Airways Ltd Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and thanks, everybody, for joining us. Can I first acknowledge the traditional owners of the land of which we meet, the he Gadigal of the Eora Nation. I pay my respects to elders past and present. Good morning, and thanks for joining us on this investor and analyst call. With me is Vanessa Hudson, who's probably got the longest title in and Qantas (inaudible) development as Chief Executive Officer Designate and Chief Financial Officer at the same time. And I will provide some brief remarks, and then Vanessa and I will take your questions.



Earlier today, we released a trading update for the second half of financial year 2023. Trading conditions remain very strong with positive trends continuing as the industry recovers. We continue to see strong demand for travel and based on forward bookings, we expect this to continue into financial year '24. Our weekly revenue intake remained substantially above pre-COVID levels. For Group Domestic, they are running 118% and for Group International, they're running