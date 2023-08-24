Full Year 2023 Qantas Airways Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT

Filip Kidon - Qantas Airways Limited - IR



Good morning and welcome to the Financial Year 2023 Results Investor and Analyst Briefing. My name is Filip Kidon and I am the Head of Investor Relations for the Qantas Group.



I'll now hand over to our CEO, Alan Joyce; and our CFO, Vanessa Hudson, to take you through the results. Thank you.



Alan Joseph Joyce - Qantas Airways Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, everybody. And can I, first of all, acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to elders, past and present.



Thank you for joining us for the Qantas Financial year '23 Results Briefing. I'm joined as Filip said, by our CFO, Vanessa Hudson; and the incoming CEO, Vanessa Hudson, not 2 people, the same person. And she's going to be helping me get through this presentation and answer the questions at the end. And as always, we're joined by members of the GMC, our Group Management Committee.



And let me introduce the people that are