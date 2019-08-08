Q2 2019 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Quebecor Inc. conference call. I would like to introduce Marc Tremblay, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc. Please go ahead.



Marc M. Tremblay - Quebecor Inc. - COO & Chief Legal Officer



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Quebecor conference call. My name again is Marc Tremblay. And joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019 are Pierre Karl PÃ©ladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer; Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer; Jean-FranÃ§ois Pruneau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron; and France LauziÃ¨re, President and CEO of TVA group.



You will be able to listen to this conference call on tape until November 8, 2019, by dialing (877) 293-8133, conference number, 1247666, and passcode 48006#. This information is also available on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com.



I also want