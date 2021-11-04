Q3 2021 Quebecor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quebecor Inc.'s Financial Results for the 2021 Third Quarter Conference Call. I would like to introduce Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor, Inc. Please go ahead.



Hugues Simard - Quebecor Inc. - CFO



Good morning, everyone. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this conference call. Joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021 is Pierre Karl Peladeau, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Anyone unable to attend the conference call will be able to listen to a recording by telephone or webcast. Access details are available on Quebecor's website at www.quebecor.com. The recording will be available until the 2nd of February of next year.



I also want to inform you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking, and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in today's press release and reports filed by the corporation with