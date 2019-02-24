Feb 24, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 24, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Inder Singh
QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CFO
* Patrick C. Regan
QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Buncombe
Macquarie Research - Insurance and Diversified Financials Analyst
* Brett Le Mesurier
Shaw and Partners Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Banking and Insurance
* Daniel P. Toohey
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director
* David Ellis
Morningstar Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
* James Coghill
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director, Deputy Head of Research of Australia & New Zealand and Insurance Analyst
* Kieren Chidgey
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director & Research Analyst
* Mark Hancock
Precept Investment Actuaries Pty
Full Year 2018 QBE Insurance Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 24, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...