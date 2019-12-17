QBE Insurance Group Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Dec 17, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Patrick C. Regan - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. We're just giving a very quick update today on the very unusual weather impact we've had this year on our crop results. As you are all aware, we've got what I think is a terrific crop insurance business, which had delivered an average 10-year combined ratio of around 90%. However, obviously, in any given year, that result can be significantly impacted by the weather, and unfortunately, that's been the case this year. You'll recall that in the first half of the half year, we highlighted that there was an especially wet spring in the U.S. that resulted really in 2 things, late planting of crops, particularly corn and soy across many of the states, and a large number of prevented planting claims where farmers couldn't plant their crops at all. And