QBE Insurance Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Michael John Wilkins - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Independent Chairman



My name is Mike Wilkins. I'm the Chairman of QBE Insurance Group Limited. And on behalf of your Board, it's my pleasure to welcome you to this AGM. The humanitarian and economic crisis unleashed by COVID-19 is unlike anything we've seen before, and the global response has led to rapid changes in the way we live, work and interact as a society. This has necessitated changes to the way we are conducting this meeting to ensure that we protect the health and safety of everyone involved. I want to thank all of our shareholders and the QBE team for their support of this virtual gathering.



I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land that I'm speaking to you from today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We also acknowledge the traditional owners of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



Every effort has been made to ensure that this meeting runs smoothly. Facility has