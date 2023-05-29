QBE Insurance Group Ltd AASB 17 Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to QBE AASB 17 briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Group CFO of QBE Insurance, Inder Singh.



Inder Singh - QBE Insurance Group Limited - Group CFO



Thank you, and good morning, all. I appreciate you taking the time to join us this morning. Before we begin, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the many lands on which we meet today and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and culture. I also pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging and extend this respect to any First Nations people joining us today.



So we'll spend the next half an hour or so stepping through 3 key areas in relation to the new accounting standards that we've adopted as of 1/1/23. The first is to really give you some background on the standard. Secondly, go through some of the new accounting principles and associated impacts. And then we'll wrap up by walking through how we intend to present our financial results