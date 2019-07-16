Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Fiscal 2019 Year-end and Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Conference Call. This conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stan Berger. Please go ahead, sir.



Stanley Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - President



Thank you. On behalf of the management of Q.E.P. Co., Inc., we are extremely pleased to have you participate in our call. Thank you for joining us to discuss the company's fiscal 2019 full year and 2020 first quarter financial results.



Before I introduce management, I would like to remind everyone that some of the information provided during the course of this call may consist of forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to those regarding sales and sales growth, pricing and cost pressure, future market positions and profitability, opportunities and benefits associated with potential and completed acquisitions, integration of acquisitions, cost and product mix charges, success of product development and