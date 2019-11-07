Q2 2020 QEP Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Q.E.P.'s Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) My name is Chelsea, and I will be your conference coordinator today. As a reminder, please note that this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Andy Berger, QEP's Investor Relations representative.



Andrew M. Berger - SM Berger & Company, Inc. - MD



Thank you, Chelsea, and good morning to everybody. And thank you for joining today's conference call to listen to our discussion of Q.E.P's second quarter financial and operating results, which were issued in a press release on Tuesday, November 5. If you have not had a chance to review the press release and our financial statements, they are available on the Q.E.P and over-the-counter markets websites. I am joined today by Q.E.P's Chairman and CEO, Lewis Gould; and its President, Leonard Gould. On today's call, Lewis will review recent developments as well as the highlights of the second quarter and